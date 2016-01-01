The joys that come with the rainy season was short-lived for residents of Epingiro Village, about 60km from Rundu in the Kavango West region, when two of three water tanks at the village collapsed Sunday.

The water tanks, each holding 10 000 litres of water, serve the approximately 2 000 residents of the village, livestock as well as the Ekondjo Primary School.

Villagers said the poles at one of the water tanks was skewed, with Namwater digging a hole and placing stones in the hole to stabilise the water tank. Following showers at the village the pole again started sliding with one tank collapsing onto the other.

A teacher at Ekondjo Primary School confirmed that teaching and learning will not take place until the problem is solved as the one tank left is not a sufficient water source for both the school and the village.

Community members said they are worried that the one tank left will also collapse as it is also not straight.