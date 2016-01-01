President Hage Geingob met his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, on the side-lines of the Africa Union leaders retreat ahead of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kenyatta used the opportunity to lobby Namibia's support for its candidate, Amina Mohamed, for the AU top post in addition to other issues of common interest.

Namibia’s Presidency last week said the country will back Botswana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi as their candidate for the African Union Commission Chairperson position.