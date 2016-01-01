UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called Gambia's newly-inaugurated President Adama Barrow to express his support.

Senegalese troops launched a military intervention after Barrow was sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Dakar.

Guterres "told President Barrow of his full support for his determination, and Ecowas' historic decision, with the unanimous backing of the Security Council, to restore the rule of law in The Gambia so as to honour and respect the will of the Gambian people," said a UN spokesman.

The council earlier unanimously adopted a resolution backing efforts by the Economic Community of West African States to ensure a handover of power.

Guterres expressed "deep concern" about the refusal of longtime leader Yahya Jammeh to step down and about the outflow of Gambians into Senegal.

Several thousand refugees have fled The Gambia in the last ten days amid escalating tensions, according to the UN refugee agency.

Nampa-AFP