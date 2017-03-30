University of Namibia management have responded to queries about the facilities of the UNAM campus.

Students have held demonstrations this week, questioning why the UNAM entrance and the restaurant were still closed.

UNAM Public Relations Officer, Simon Namesho says the university's main campus restaurant will open in May.

Progress on renovations at the restaurant has been reported to the Students Representative Council, he said.

Namesho says the main entrance to the campus has already been opened to both students and pedestrians, since Monday - though not for the use of vehicles.

The UNAM Public Relations Officer advises those intending to use vehicles, to use the second entrance, until May, when construction work on the main entrance will have been completed.