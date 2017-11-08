UNESCO adopts Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists

UNESCO’s Commission on Communication and Information has adopted a resolution to strengthen the UN agency's leadership in the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists and the issue of impunity.

The resolution seeks to promote better coordination within the UN system and support countries in translating progress into national policies and practises.

It also aims to address specific threats faced by women journalists while empowering key institutions on safety of journalists through capacity building.

The UN Plan of Action, endorsed in 2010, aims to create a free and safe environment for journalists and media workers, both in conflict and non-conflict situations.

Between 2006 and 2016, 930 journalists were killed. Of these, 102 journalists were killed in 2016 alone, according to UNESCO’s latest figures.

During the session of the Communication and Information Commission close to 40 delegates took part in the debate on the resolution.

During the debate news reports surfaced of the attack on a television station in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least two people