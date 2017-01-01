US company Red Apple Group hopeful to soon stock Namibian beef

A US company, Red Apple Group, which owns Gristedes Supermarkets, says it could soon stock Namibian beef, if it meets the company's specifications. The company owns a chain of supermarkets across the US, and has been importing and exporting food for more than a century.

After a lengthy process, Namibia became the first country in southern Africa to get clearance to export beef to the US.

With the US market being extremely competitive, Namibia's total production equals to less than 1% of beef consumed in the US.

Namibian producers are however, targeting niche and special markets, such as grass-fed and naturally-reared beef.

But it will not be an easy road, with strong competition from Texan producers.