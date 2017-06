Apart from being involved in politics most of his life, Ya Toivo was also a family man, many people wonder how he met his wife Vicki.

Well, Seven months after his release from Robben Island prison, Adimba Toivo ya Toivo met Vicki at a rally, held by political activist Angela Davis, in New York in 1984.

Vicki was an American labour lawyer. The two were initially drawn together by a mutual love of politics.