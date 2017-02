Shack-fire victims at Walvis Bay are demanding plots from the municipality.

Fires have ruined close to 200 households in the past two years, in some cases leading to a loss of lives.

Shack fires are common in the Tutaleni residential area of Walvis Bay.

Hundreds of households pay about $1 000 per month, to rent backyard shacks that are crammed onto one plot.

Sanitation is a matter of concern, while no-one is spared when fire breaks out.