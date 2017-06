War veteran and the eldest sister of the late Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi, has died.

Alwina Petersen, died at the age of 89 on Wednesday at the Katutura Hospital in Windhoek.

Petersen and the late Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi are both grandchildren of the noted revolutionary hero Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi - the man featured prominently on Namibia's bank notes.