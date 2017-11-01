Water shortage affects teaching and learning at Rundu school

Teaching and learning have become difficult at the Alpo Mbamba Junior Secondary School at Rundu as the school has been without water for almost two weeks.

When the NBC News Team arrived at the school Wednesday morning, learners could be seen covering their noses and mouths as they changed classes, with pools of urine visible outside toilets and the stench of faeces wafting in the air.

John Luneta, a teacher at the school, says that the school has suspended its afternoon classes because of the water situation.

He is however worried that learners will now be affected, as the classes helped especially those learners with no electricity at home to study.

Teachers have decided to only teach until 11h00 every day, saying the terrible smell have become unbearable for learners.

Other teachers have however called for the complete closure of the school, saying it is dangerous to send learners to the bushes when nature calls.

A closer inspection revealed maggots in the in toilets, as during emergencies, learners were forced to use toilets, which do not flush.

Teachers are outraged, as they have to drive home to relieve themselves. Some teachers have taken on the burden of bringing buckets of drinking water from home, for their thirsty learners.

The water shortage has hit a number of neighbourhoods in Rundu.

Contacted for comment, Rundu Town Council Acting CEO, Matheus Naironga said a pipe burst has prevented the town from receiving the amount of water required, but that Namwater is working on the problem.