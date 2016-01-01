The Whistle-blowers Protection and the Witness Protection Bills are expected to be tabled in the National Assembly next week.

Making the announcement during the annual staff meeting in Windhoek, Dr Albert Kawana said both bills will create a conducive environment for people to report the occurrences of criminal activities.

The Bill will protect whistle-blowers when they approach authorities with information of criminal activities, while the Witness Protection Bill will provide much needed protection to witnesses.