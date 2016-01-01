Whistle-blowers Protection, Witness Protection Bills to be tabled next week

Whistle-blowers Protection, Witness Protection Bills to be tabled next week

The Whistle-blowers Protection and the Witness Protection Bills are expected to be tabled in the National Assembly next week.
Making the announcement during the annual staff meeting in Windhoek, Dr Albert Kawana said both bills will create a conducive environment for people to report the occurrences of criminal activities.
The Bill will protect whistle-blowers when they approach authorities with information of criminal activities, while the Witness Protection Bill will provide much needed protection to witnesses.

News
Tags: 
nbc
Whistle-blowers Protection
Witness Protection
bills

Weather

weather

nbc on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
US Dollar Exchange Rates

nbc on Twitter