WHO reverses Mugabe goodwill ambassador appointment

The head of the World Health Organisation on Sunday reversed his decision to name Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe a goodwill ambassador, saying it was in the "best interests" of the UN agency.

"Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of President Robert Mugabe as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for (non-communicable diseases) in Africa. As a result I have decided to rescind the appointment", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

-Nampa-AFP