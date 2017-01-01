NORED has been experiencing power interruptions in the areas of Sesfontein and Opuwo constituencies in the Kunene region since Tuesday.

A strong wind accompanied by rain received in those areas destroyed six 33 kilo-volt lines, resulting in power interruptions in 10 villages in the Kunene Region.

Although NORED is working around the clock to restore the power, technicians are experiencing problems in accessing the affected areas as roads there are washed away.

NORED spokesperson, Herman Ngasia called on members of the public to treat power infrastructure as live as there won't be a pre-notification when the power is restored.

People are also called upon to report any damaged poles observed to the nearest office of NORED or the Regional Council.