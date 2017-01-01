The mayor of Windhoek has called upon the city residents, to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

He was referring to recent incidents of land grabbing and setting up of illegal shacks.

In recent days, the city has been overwhelmed by incidents of erection of illegal structures, prompting the Council to appoint guards to report any actions of erecting new shacks, so they could be demolished before they are finished.

The illegal structures are made for different purposes, including for housing or business, such as car washes and manufacture of trailers.

Mayor, Muezee Kazapua, says the City Council is formalising informal settlements.

He urges residents to embrace massive land delivery, saying the Council is aware of challenges that threaten to delay economic progression.

But he stresses that the Council is committed to ensuring the establishment of orderly settlements, as provided for in existing council policies and the national legal framework.