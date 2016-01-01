Windhoek residents with solar installations, can now register on the City of Windhoek's grid.

The City's Public Relations Officer, Lydia Amutenya, says the Net Metering rules were gazetted in November, paving the way for people to be remunerated for the electricity they feed back to the municipality.

Amutenya says City of Windhoek will start implementing the rules, from 1 July.

She called on all prospective customers wishing to install grid-connected Photo-voltaic solar installations, to register with the City.

She also urged those with hitherto unregistered PV solar installations, to be registered, to avoid penalties.

About 151 customers are reportedly already registered and connected with the City's grid, including domestic customers, small businesses and some large, corporate business.

Customers are encouraged to contact the City of Windhoek's Chief Technical Inspector of Electricity, for more information and assistance to register.