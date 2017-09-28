Woman dies on B1

An accident on the B1 road, about 10km north of Windhoek, claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to public relations officer of City Police, Fabian Amukwelele, the woman, who crossed the road around 06h00 on Thursday, was run over by a Toyota Etios travelling to Okahandja.

Amukwelele urges pedestrians to use reflective clothing when crossing or walking along the road, especially during the times of the day when drivers have reduced visibility.

Pedestrian are also advised to only cross at designated areas and must do so when it is safe.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed as the next of kin have not yet been informed.