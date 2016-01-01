The body of a young woman was Tuesday morning found along the B1 road next to the Van Eck Power Station in Windhoek.

A media statement issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Head of Police Media Relations, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the woman appears between the ages of 18 and 20.

No injures were detected on her body but it appeared she had head injuries.

The body was taken to the Windhoek Police Mortuary.

The deceased is dark in complexion, with weaved hair and was wearing black pants, a white undergarment and a black blouse with no shoes.

No identification documents were found on the body.

Police said anyone who is missing a relative or who might have observed the incident should contact the nearest police station.

Investigations continue.