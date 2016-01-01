Despite many laws to ensure women's rights in Namibia, ownership of land is still complicated.

African women are known to work on the land - many are subsistence farmers, and are familiar with cash crop production.

But they have been traditionally barred from owning the land they work on.

Customary law, dictates land tenure across Africa - and also in Namibia, it is hard for women to break through.

Deputy minister of Land Reform, Priscilla Boois says the land reform process in Namibia should not only correct skewed ownership of commercial farmland, but also improve tenure security in the communal areas.

Namibia does not recognise the right of ownership of customary land by anybody, which makes people reluctant to invest and use the land.

Boois was speaking at a conference for government officials from different Sub-Saharan African countries, under the theme of, 'One World, No Hunger: Strengthening Women's Land Ownership Rights in Sub-Saharan Africa'.

Louise Shixwameni, from the Office of the Prime Minister, said land ownership was crucial for achieving social economic equality for all.

She stressed that current distorted laws contribute to inequalities and disadvantages, particularly to women.