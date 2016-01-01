An outbreak of unidentified worms invaded the crop field of a farmer at Etunda in the Omusati Region.

The worms, which feed on the leaves and shoots of sweet potatoes, have so far destroyed almost half a hectare of Andreas Kaanyena’s field.

The worms were discovered on Friday.

Kaanyena says he opted to plant sweet potatoes because the maize was attacked by African boll worms, which destroyed most fields at the project.

Kaanyena says they tried to spray Cyperfos on the crops but the worms are not responding to the chemical. Some are paralyzed but they don't die.

The farmers at Etunda’s hopes to produce and sell are dashed this year due to three types of worms that have attacked their crops.