The Wuparo Conservancy in the Judea Lyaboloma Constituency of the Zambezi Region is installing electricity in the surrounding villages after raising about N$1 million from community tourism.

Conservancies are now doing away with distributing cash benefits to members and are investing it in projects that would benefit future generations.

The latest is the Wuparo Conservancy at Sangwali that purchased transmitters to energise their area, in order to meet the government's rural electrification programme halfway.