Youth Economic Empowerment Programme gives hope

The future of many young people looks brighter with the introduction of the Youth Economic Empowerment programme.
The programme is providing education and agricultural skills to Namibian women and the youth to help them fight poverty and to ensure food security.
Namibia is currently the most unequal society in the world with an unemployment rate of about 26%. Faced with these challenges, young people are more likely to remain unemployed but with the Youth Economic Empowerment imitative the future looks brighter for some youth.

