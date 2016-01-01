Zambian authorities have issued a warning to citizens intending to travel to or residing in South Africa, to exercise caution in the wake of xenophobic attacks.

Its embassy in South Africa issued a statement following attacks that have targeted foreign nationals, especially Africans.

Over the weekend, 30 shops belonging to foreigners were looted and burnt down in a Pretoria township.

The embassy said Zambians who travel to or reside in that country are urged to register with the High Commission to make it easier to contact them in case of emergency.

The embassy advised Zambians in South Africa to pay close attention to their personal security at all times and monitor the media for information about possible risk areas.

While acknowledging that no Zambians have been attacked yet, the embassy said it had received numerous calls from citizens, expressing anxiety and fear for their safety.