South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma axed embattled minister of finance, Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Ten minister and 10 deputy minister portfolios will now be occupied by new ANC members.

“I have decided to make changes to the national executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

“The changes bring some younger MPs and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise,” said Zuma in a statement just after midnight.

Malusi Gigaba replaces Gordhan as finance minister with Sifiso Buthelezi his deputy.

The new ministers: Minister of Energy -Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi; Minister of Transport - Joe Maswanganyi; Minister of Finance - Malusi Gigaba; Minister of Police - Fikile Mbalula; Minister of Public Works - Nathi Nhleko; Minister of Sports and Recreation - Thembelani Nxesi; Minister of Tourism - Tokozile Xasa; Minister of Public Service and Administration - Ms Faith Muthambi; Minister of Home Affairs - Hlengiwe Mkhize; Minister of Communications- Ayanda Dlodlo.

The new deputy ministers: Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration - Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba; Deputy Minister of Finance - Sifiso Buthelezi; Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises -Ben Martins; Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture - Maggie Sotyu; Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry - Gratitude Magwanishe; Deputy Minister of Communications - Thandi Mahambehlala; Deputy Minister of Tourism - Elizabeth Thabethe; Deputy Minister of Police - Bongani Mkongi; Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services - Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams; Deputy Minister of Small Business Development - Nomathemba November.

ANN7 television station, owned by the wealthy controversial Gupta family whom Zuma has a close relationship with, reported that the President was meeting with affected ministers at the presidential house in Pretoria after 22h00.

Zuma met with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete, deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte and treasurer-general and Zweli Mkhize, at Mahlambandlopfu, earlier on Thursday night.

Earlier on Thursday, the SA Communist Party (SACP) confirmed that Zuma had told the party he planned to replace Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, based on an adverse intelligence report.

SACP deputy secretary Solly Mapaila said his party decided to divulge confidential discussions held with Zuma and other top leaders because of "selective and factional leaking of discussions" to the media.

"The SACP wishes to state that the president informed us of his intention to effect Cabinet reshuffle to replace both minister and deputy minister of finance. We objected to the reshuffle," Mapaila told reporters in Johannesburg.

"The President cannot use outside intelligence information for any action he wishes to exercise ... we have state organs that occupy themselves with irrelevant things. Where were these security state organs when 20 schools burned down in Vuyani? It is these rogue elements we want to remove."

On Monday Zuma recalled Gordhan and his team from an investor roadshow trip overseas.

-Additional reporting African News Agency