DTA rebrands as Popular Democratic Movement

And in news just announced, Namibia's official opposition party will from now on be known as the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).

Its leader McHenry Venaani says a political rebranding was necessary, as traditional labels had become muddy, lacking clarity and subsequent influence.

Venaani says the new name brings with it a new identity, fresh association, and an improved sense of belonging for those associated with it.

We'll bring you more details on the party's just-concluded congress, and its rebranding, in the news tomorrow.