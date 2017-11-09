3rd edition of Rugby sevens on this weekend

TRIMO HERBST

The third edition of the Safland Sevens tournament is set to kick off tomorrow in Swakopmund at the SCF Sport stadium.

The two-day tournament, which is in its third year, will once again see African sevens outfits in action, with national teams coming from Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Uganda, Kenya, Mauritius, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

From Europe, the Czech Republic will make their debut in the tournament, following in the footsteps of Germany and Poland who participated in previous tournaments.

The Safland Sevens will also include a club and provincial competition for teams from Namibia and South Africa.

According to coach Jurie Booysen, the tournament will also give the Namibia Sevens team an opportunity to be tested against some of the best Sevens players in the world and prepare for next year events.

" We played in the Assupol 7's tournament two weeks ago, and that was our preparation for this tournament. We can cause an upset due to the fact that Kenya last played in June this year and hopefully the boys will pull it together and the structures will work, “he explained.

The gates will open tomorrow at 12, and the finals will take place on Saturday afternoon.