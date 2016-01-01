WESLEY VRIES

A summer full of action awaits Cricket Namibia, with the national sides set to be involved in a series of international matches.

2016 saw Namibian cricket sides getting mixed results on different levels of the game.

The senior national side’s participation in the Cricket South Africa – CSA Series bore good results on certain levels, but still left plenty of room for improvement.

The side will be touring the United Kingdom during May, with matches against Ireland and Scotland lined up, while the team will also compete in a triangular series against South Africa and England.

The A Team will be involved in matches against Zimbabwe in April.

Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Namibia Donovan Zealand outlined some of the highlights for the teams.

“ Our domestic cricket season is coming to an end at the end of March. With regards to the Cricket South Africa competition, we have three engagements left for beginning of May. After that, the team will be travelling to Centurion where they will play against Northerns and that will be followed by our final engagement from the 22 – 26 of May against Boland in Paarl. The National team will then start preparing for a critical encounter against Scotland from 09 – 09 June where we will play in the I Cup competition” said Donovan.

This year will also see a cricket development roll-out to towns such as Mariental and Gobabis, with other places to follow.