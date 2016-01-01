Adrian, Drobisch crowned National Road Cycling Champs

CHRISTEL KOTZE

Vera Adrian and Till Drobisch emerged victoriously in the Elite Categories of the 2017 National Road Cycling Champs over the weeked.

The 2017 National Road Cycling Championships took place outside Windhoek on the B1 road and riders of all ages took part in the annual event. Each category started within four minutes apart, kicking off with the Elite men’s category.

The main attraction of the day were the men’s and women’s Elite Categories with household names, such as Vera Adrian, Michelle Doman, Dan Craven, Costa Seibeb and Till Drobisch all taking part in this year’s edition.

In the women’s category, Adrian made a break in the third lap out of the four, to leave both Michelle Doman and Irene Styne behind with close to a five minute gap. She finished in a time of 2:53:50.

The Men’s Elite race saw a repeat of last year’s race, with Dan Craven, Costa Seibeb and Drobisch breaking away from the chasing group in the fourth lap out of six. Craven and Drobisch played a game of cat and mouse to the end, with Drobisch eventually taking the win at at 3:36:42 and Craven a split second behind him.

In addition to winning the road race, both Adrian and Drobisch also won the Time Trail on Friday.

NBC Sport spoke to the winner to find out about their plans for the year.

Adrian told NBC sport:“In the summer I will be spending time riding for Dormakaba with my team mate Candis Needling. We will focus on stage races, marathon stage races and mountain biking. In the middle of May I’ll head to Europe, to Switzerland and Spain were I'll ride for the Spanish UCI team on the road and that will be preparing me for the Commonwealth games 2018.”

Drobisch said: ” I’ll take a step away from the road and do a lot of mountain biking, marathon and cross country and especially cycle cross in the winter as well….. and also this year is going to be a year where I will start studying and it’s kinda just experimenting how I can study and ride the bike next to all the exams and stuff. It will probably be a difficult year but we will see how it goes."