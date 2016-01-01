The African Zone Six Club Championship have come to an end at the Swakopmund Dome Indoor Sport complex.

Approximately 40 clubs from ten countries with between 300 and 450 participants played in the week-long championships that ended with a beach volleyball tournament. The event also served as a qualifier for the 2017 Africa Volleyball Club Championships.

In the indoor competition's men's final, the Botswana Police team won against the NABA team from Zimbabwe, three sets to two to take gold.

The ladies from Botswana also took gold by beating the ladies team from the University of Zimbabwe, three sets to one.

Namibian clubs did not fare well in the tournament and not one of the men or ladies teams made it to the semi-final stages.

In the beach volleyball competition on the last two days of the championships, it was an all South African ladies final. The two teams fought it out for top glory but the pair of Christin Delcame and Liezle Petersen was too strong for their competition, winning the game, two sets to one.

In the men's final, the South African pair of Williams and Stemmet won two sets to one against the Botswana pair of Odirle Saansa and Bolao Nagafela in an action-packed final after the three set game went to the final set.

The Namibian teams in the ladies beach volleyball competition managed a third and fouth place respectively.

The Vice President of the Confederations of African Volleyball (CAVB), William Nhlapp, said he hopes to come back ton Namibia next year again.