JANNETH !GAOSES

Paalkies was the centre of attention yesterday as the much-anticipated Amagoes Challenge of 2017 kicked off.

Different teams took part in the event that was held at the Paalkies recreational park in Windhoek.

Leornard Witbeen - together with Xuro Milton - came up with the idea to “revive” the game through an Amagoes challenge that had plenty of spectators looking on.

Initially, 50 teams were expected to take part but because most are based outside of the capital, only 6 teams participated in the day’s festivities.

The game, which is a childhood favourite, consists of an equal side team, in which both men and women can compete.

The game is played on a marked surface, with four corners that act as refuge to some players, while the other team throws the ball. Whoever is running outside the refuge areas and gets hit with the ball is immediately disqualified.

NBC sport asked the organiser, Leornard Witbeen, about the greatest benefits of the challenge.

"The show is expanding very rapidly, especially on social networks. Before they did not do something they care about, they didn’t do something they don’t know, so everybody has just not done this in a while and we just thought we should bring back the memories by the Xuro-Lenny show that we have today" he said.

With the game not registered as a sports code, he hopes that it can become an annual event where people can come together to have fun and socialise.

Teams walked away with 1500 Namibia dollars per game won.