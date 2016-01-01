By: Katrina //Gowases

Anna Botha believes Namibian Athletes can excel if necessary support is given to coaches and athletes.

Known as Tannie Ans, Namibian Tsumeb born, Botha 75 year old made history when one of her South African sprinter Wade van Niekerk won Gold and smashed Michael Johnson’s eighteen year old world record with a time of 43.03 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympic games.

Before then in 2015 van Niekerk won Gold in 400m at the World Championship in Beijing and this has raised eyebrows as to who is the force behind van Niekerk’s success. Their relations started in 2012.

Botha was recently in Windhoek as a special guest at the Windhoek High School Sports event where she shared her success story.

After an approached by Former President of Athletics Namibia Hannes von Holtz in the 80’s, Botha started the Athletics office in Windhoek which she at first started to operate from her house as the construction of the Independence stadium was in process.

Upon completion of the stadium, the office was moved to the Independence stadium.

Her late husband was a very good athletes according and she decided out of frustration to take the bull by it’s horn when she saw that there was no progress in her daughters performance whom she believed had talent at that time.

Botha educated herself on the technics of athletics from a book she acquired from the then South African Amateur Athletics Union in Pretoria in 1986 to coach her daughter. She says his is still having that coaching booklet in possession to date.

She came back to Namibia and leaved in Orjangemund, Otjiwarongo and Windhoek that’s where she really started with coaching.

Botha wrote her first exam in coaching and become a qualified coach at that time all local competitions where held at Windhoek High school dirt tracks.

Amongst the Namibian trained by Botha in the 80’s was a cross country runner Brian Schickerling ,Gerhard Barnard Charmaine Smit and Igna Botha.

Botha recalls that Windhoek High School had talented athletes then, but at that time there was no after school universities for children to further their studies after the then standard ten and most athletes moved to South Africa to study and paraded their talents further in South Africa.

Botha and her family moved to Bloemfontein after husband retired in 1990.

She believes that sport in general brings people together and is a character builder. Adding that athletics is a personal and a lonely sport and has to do with a lot of sacrifices and only your dreams, hard work and dedication will carry athletes through.

“Many things are combined to be a good sportsman or women. It teaches you when you do competition and you don’t win you have to cope with the loss and stand up and try again” she said.

Botha said athletes needs to be motivate and positives pointed out and negatives should be put behind and work towards a new dream and try to correct the mistakes and encourage to do better in the next competition.

The Tsumeb born coach said she is not that informed about Namibian Athletics for the past twenty six years, but urged the department of Sports to come on board and give coaches an opportunity to attend courses and clinics to get them educated.

“The thing that really works is not only the theoretical staff, one has to attend training clinics, coaching clinics where athletes are doing their thing. They need to learn how to teach the athletes to run in a correct way, how to start in the blocks in the correct way, they need to know about the athletes winter preparations, their nutrition its’ one thing upon another which build a good athlete and a dedicated athlete” she said.

Botha advised coaches to get to know their athletes inside out and to be there for them, motivating them to work towards new dreams and goals.

Having the opportunity to work with a humble, hardworking and dedicated athletes such as Van Niekerk who is also a believer makes her work pleasant Botha said.

“When Wade arrives at training I can look in his eyes and see I can work with him today and hard, but sometimes I can also see he is not good today or something is wrong and then I allow him to warm up and we will take a walk together away from the group and we will talk and decide how we are going to handle today’s training and what we are going to do” Botha outlines.

After Rio Botha said there is no stop for her and her athletes as they have new dreams and new goals.

” Faster, Higher and Further” with this statement she said they are working towards the 2017 World Championships in London later this year.

Van Niekerk has to defend his world title in the 400m and Botha said they are not yet ready as they are still at one third of their preparations. There are so many things which plays a role such as weather whether there will strong winds, if it’s going to be cold all that will determine good times to be set during a race according to Botha.

Botha said at this stage she has a tied schedule with a training group at the University of Freestate as well as Van Niekerk and other top South African athletes, even though she really would like to be invited to come to Namibia for at least ten to fourteen days

She would like to work with athletes on the track and teach them the correct running style, correct starting out of the blocks the correct, phases of running a 100, 200 and 400m, a correct techniques for hurdles.

Unfortunately at this stage don’t have the time as she is having

She wants to help Namibian athletes not only because it’s her country of birth but because of loyalty , the love and passion for what she does.