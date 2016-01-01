JANNETH GAOSES

A top Austrian Fitness Coach, Yosef “Benny” Obermueller, is in Namibia to help local athletes in their preparations for upcoming events.

Physiotherapy is known to help athletes promote optimal mobility, physical activity and overall health and wellness. It is with this objective that coach Obermueller came to Namibia: to assist athletes with their mobility so as to obtain the best results and overall performances.

Obermueller, also known by his nickname “Benny”, who only treats the athletes on a temporary basis, says he has worked with sportsmen and women all over the world. Among them are greats such as Roger Federer as well as Namibia’s Frank Fredericks, Agnes Samaria and many others.

Said Obermayer: " I like Namibia and I like the Namibian athletes. Whenever I come, they can go to competitions and at the competitions, the results are very good."

Local athletics coach Letu Hamhola says he has worked with Obermueller, whom he met through Fredericks more than 25 years ago and feels it’s important to have him around and benefit from his expertise.

"We are blessed that he keeps coming to the country to assist our athletes and that is much needed. He also helps our Paralympic athletes, in order for that we were together in Rio for the Paralympic games and so on and he was also in Lyon as well as at the past world championships so he is a key factor for the success of Namibian athletics." explained Hamhola.

Paralympian gold medallist Ananias Shikongo told NBC Sport he is grateful for Obermueller’s efforts.

"When we are in big competitions, we are always with him, even in Brazil so that he can help us. That’s why we are winning medals; really, he is helping us a lot".

Obermueller will return home to Austria on Sunday.