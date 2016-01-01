LESLEY TJIUEZA

Namibia’s only female paralympic swimmer, Kaytleen Botha, has been classified by the International Paralympic committee, a move which paves her way for future competitions.

Kaytleen Botha has finally been classified as an SB6 or S666 swimmer, according to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The classification has come after two years of ongoing struggles because Botha is the only one in Africa who swims with her condition.The classification provides a structure for competitions where athletes competing in Paralympic sports have an impairment that leads to a competitive disadvantage over the other. The classification system has been put in place to minimise the impact of impairments on sport performance and to ensure the success of an athlete as he or she is determined by skill, fitness, power, endurance, tactical ability and mental focus.

Botha’s classification means that she will be in a pool of swimmers with short stature, amputations of both arms or moderate coordination problems on one side of their body. The prefix SB includes Freestyle, Butterfly and Backstroke events, the category is also known as triple six.

Kaytleen’s mother, Aileen Botha, says they were relieved at the news.

“It was a relief that she has been classified. She is a triple six and she is the only triple six in Africa” she explained.

And while she is the only one competing in her category on the continent, there’s a good chance that she will qualify for the Paralympics games. Her mother, however, has other plans for now.

“This year we will concentrate on getting her through her matric or grade 12. We will still have the next three years to get her to qualify for the Paralympic games.” Botha said.

Botha is only the second swimmer with disability in Namibia after Gideon Nasilowski, who is already a classified S3 swimmer. Botha currently participates in all swimming galas organised by the Namibian Swimming Union with able-bodied athletes.