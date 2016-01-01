By Kavii Vezemburuka

The Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board held a press conference yesterday to shed light on recent reports, which alleged that board members had been paying themselves exorbitant sitting fees.

Recently, the members of the Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Board have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, a local newspaper claimed that they had been paying themselves N$ 20 000 as sitting allowance per person.

According to these reports, at some point the allowance was even higher, at N$ 55 000.

At the press conference yesterday, all board members were in attendance and labelled the reports as void of any truth, as they apparently only receive N$ 5000 in sitting fees.

"A cheque of N$20 000 was given to each board member for September to November, and N$15 000 for December, which gives you N$175 000. Where did you get the N$ 55 000 per person, and the half a million dollars figure? Where is your source?", asked Phillip Mwandingi, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Since their appointment five months ago, the board members are rumored to have held 13 meetings in total, while only two tournaments were organised during that time.

The Board was also accused in the reports of appointing a secretary for N$ 10 000 per month, something the board denied in the strongest terms. They said that amount was paid to her for the job she did over a period of three months.

The reports also reached the line ministry, which resulted in Permanent Secretary Alfred Ilukena expressing his shock in the same daily newspaper.

"I was happy with the way the PS responded. He said he would be shocked if it was true but the Board is still to explain the whole saga to the PS", concluded Mwandingi.