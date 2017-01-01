IBF/IBO world boxing champion Julius Indongo met up with President Hage Geingob at State House on Thursday this week, ahead of his upcoming fight in Glasgow, Scotland which will take place on the 15th of April.

Julius Indongo was accompanied by officials and boxers from the Nestor Tobias Sunshine and Boxing Academy.

The delegation was seeking the Head of State's blessing ahead of their upcoming showdown in the Independence Boxing Bonanza in Windhoek on Saturday and Indongo' s fight in Glasgow.

In his address, the President cautioned Indongo to stay alert in the unification clash against Scotland's Ricky Burns on the 15th of April.

" My advice to you is we are behind you. We love you and we will support you, but beware of your opponent. Don't be over confident", stated Geingob.

Indongo was inspired by Geingob's words and promised not to let the nation down in his quest to add another trophy to his cabinet.

In: I am motivated by his strong words, and you can see he has watched many of my fights, and that alone is very encouraging. From my side i am ready and my mission is to bring another title home", concluded Indongo.

Indongo made history when he became the first Namibian to hold world titles from two different sanctioning bodies.

He is currently the only world title champion in the whole of Africa.