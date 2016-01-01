The busy 2017 sporting calendar will kick-off in earnest tomorrow with the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Namibia will not be part of the continental showpiece after missing out on the qualifiers.

The Brave Warriors players will be in the comforts of their sitting rooms watching the spectacular on television like any other Namibian after their failure to booked themselves a ticket to the biennial international men's football championship of Africa.

To make matters worse there will be no Namibian referees present in Gabon.

The only consolation for Namibia is that NFA's official Titus Kunamwene will be the sole Namibian working at the tournament.

Kunamwene will be responsible for ensuring all logistics are in place for Group D matches featuring Ghana, Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

"This is the biggest level of African football and we have to ensure that the venue is ready for the games. We are responsible for the venue administration, ensuring that the matches are perfectly organized and consistent with all the other venues”, says Kunamuene who will be deputizing to CAF General Coordinator Samson Adamu from Nigeria.

This year's edition will feature 16 nations with matches slated in four cities and it will be known as the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon 2017 - also referred to as AFCON 2017 or CAN 2017.

The opening salvo will be fired at five o'clock in the afternoon when hosts Gabon will come up against a well-oiled Guinea-Bissau who is expected to continue with their fairytale in the qualifiers.

At eight in the evening Burkina Faso will be in with a chance against the now toothless Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The 2017 African champion will qualify for this year's FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, a curtain-raiser for the 2018 World Cup in that country.