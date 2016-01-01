HILENI MATHEUS

Brave Gladiators player Zenatha Coleman has returned to Lithuania to resume her professional career, after a prolonged stay in Namibia.

Twenty-four-year-old midfielder Coleman is playing professional football for the University of Gintra in Lithuania, where she signed a lucrative deal, following her exploits at the CAF Women’s Nations Cup on home soil in 2014.

According to Coleman, she has acclimatised to the weather and playing conditions in the past year, and now she is hoping for an improved performance in the new year.

"My plan is to take the team to the next round of the championship, 'cause last year we were knocked out in the first round. Hopefully this time, I can take them to the last 16 round of the Championship league“ she said.

Coleman, who travelled back to Europe earlier this week, has been one of her team's leading goalscorers.

The new season in Lithuania is poised to start on the 28th of this month.