Court grants bail to Haseb and Nande

By: Lesley Tjiueza

Former Namibia Sports Commission employees Walter Haseb and Yvonne Nande - who face charges of corruptly using their office for personal gain - have been handed bail of N$40 000 each.

Walter Haseb and Yvonne Nande appeared relaxed during their court appearance today, but deep down, there must have been immense pressure.

At first, the bail hearing was moved from one court to the other, but eventually Magistrate Vanessa Stanley sat down to cite similar cases from the past, where bail had been granted.

Stanley said the state could not prove that the applicants would be a flight risk as perprobability. She also said that no credible evidence was given to suggest that the applicants would abscond. She set bail at N$40 000 each, making the following conditions mandatory:

- - They must report to their nearest police station every Friday

- - They must hand in their traveling documents as they may not attempt to apply for travelling documentation

- - They must not leave the country without the consent of the authorities.

Both accused Haseb and Nande face charges ofcorruptly using their office for personal gain. The amount of funds allegedly misappropriated comes close to N$5 million. These funds were initially aimed at funding different sport codes in the country.

Nande is further accused of having offered the auditors N$400 000 to squash the findings. She, however, vehemently denies these allegations.

Both Nande and Haseb were represented by Samson Enkali who was standing in for Kadhila Amoomo and Vetu Uanivi, who had other cases ongoing at the same time.

The case has been postponed to the 19th of February for further police investigation to take place.