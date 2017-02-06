TRIMO HERBST

Swakopmund-based boxer Albinius "Danny Boy" Felesianu is hard at work, preparing for possible world championship title fights coming his way in 2017.

After winning his last fight in December last year against Tebogo Kagiso from South Africa through a technical knock out in the 1st round, Danny Boy's preperations for another big fight are already well underway. He is working hard in the gym every day.

With a profesional record of 15 wins - eight through knock-out - Danny Boy aims for a future in IBO or IBU World Championship titles.

The dedicated boxer has not lost a single fight in more than eight years and with his skills, great prospects can be expected for 2017. He is looking forward to any upcoming challenges.

" For me things have been very good and I will keep myself in the gym and ready for any time the oponent comes. I face everyone who is in my weight category. I am talking about 58kg to lightweight, so I am very happy. Bring the guy in and let's see who is the real champ." Danny Boy said.

At this point in his career, Danny Boy is a three-time world champion in the following categories: IBF youth, WBF light weight and IBF intercontinental.