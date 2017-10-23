Desert Dash 2017 launched

By: Katrina Gowases

The Nedbank Desert Dash fever has hit the cycling community all over the world, with the countdown to the 2017 edition of the popular event kicking off on Monday at the launch in Windhoek.

The 24-hour race will start on the 8th of December at 15h00 at The Grove and will end on the 9th December at Tiger Reef Beach Bar at 15h00.

Cyclists from 16 nations will not only chase their personal goal of conquering the 369km race leading them through the world’s oldest desert , but also intend to cross the finish line by the cut off time.

A total of four-hundred thousand Namibia dollars has been set aside as price money for this prestige event by various sponsors on board.

39 percent of the over nine hundred participants will be traveling from beyond the borders of Namibia and with the Christmas holiday around, many are expected to remain.

This will boost the economy of the country according to Nedbank Namibia’s Chief Operation Officer Richard Meeks,who read Managing Director Lionel Matthews’speech at the launch.

He said the visitors will be making use of Air Namibia flights, using local car rentals, as well as accommodation and food.

Sound up Richard Meeks

“The tales of the Dash are rich, colourful and abundant. Speaking to different people you will hear different reasons, what's amazing is that besides the aim of completing the race before the cut off time, the reasons that bring back participants year after year is our pristine landscape, the bonds that are forged on the course, shooting starts in the cloudless desert night,, racing through the moon landscape , watching the sun set and rise in the saddle- it is these memorable experience that make participants such Oom Bill Jooste return to the Nedbank Desert Dash as a solo rider year after year.” Said Richard Meeks, Chief operating officer of Nedbank.

The participants will compete in Solo, Two person and Four person categories with the winner of the Solo category to walk away with N$ 35 000,

Event organiser Leander Borg commended all the sponsors who contributed in attracting more participants over the year with their price money. He explained the changes that were brought in this year.

“We changed the format , what we did last year the two men team is not a relay any more it's not 80km 80km, but two men team is that the first rider does the first half and the second of the route and the second rider does the second half and that allowed us to re route the back up vehicle off the track so less cars on the road less dust better safety that has allowed us to grow the evident.” Added Borg

A tied race is expected to take place between defending champion Konny Looser from Switzerland and South African Marathon champion Max Knocks in the solo category.