Dr. Hage Geingob Cup Launched

By: Lesley Tjiueza

The fourth edition of the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup was launched in Windhoek on Wednesday with the event moving from a club competition to a national event.

The Dr. Hage Geingob Cup was inaugurated in 2014 as a club competition, where the Namibian League champions played against Mamelodi Sundowns and another team selected by fans via the SMS competition. This year, the competition will see Namibia’s Brave Warriors in action as revealed by Namibia Football Association president Frans Mbidi.

Mbidi said, this year the 2017 Dr. Hage Geingob Cupwill accord the struggling national team, the Brave Warriors an opportunity to play Zimbabwe and hope this will help the team in their preparation for the African Nations Championships (CHAN) final in January in a country still to be named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“The grading of the game is deliberate and indeed signifies the magnitude of the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup and we are all glad to know that our preparations for the 2017 CHAN Finals will be boasted by this international game, which the team needs “ Said Mbidi.

‎Saman Heyns, Brand Manager of Mainstream at theNamibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) spoke on behalf of NBL Managing Director Wessie van der Westhuizen.

“This year we are very excited about the fact that the format has changed to now become an officially recognized FIFA international, which provides our national team, the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors, with an extra opportunity to prepare for the all-important road to CHAN after successfully progressing through the qualifying stages. Obviously, Tafel Lager has a double vested interest in this event as the founding sponsor of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup as well as being the title sponsor of the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors.”Said Heyns.

Heyns added that in discussions with the NFA, it was evident that the national team needed many friendlies and game time against good opposition to be competitive in the African competitions. She expressed her gratitude towards the Zimbabwean Football Association for agreeing to this fixture and islooking forward to a great contes.

Agnes Tjongarero, Deputy Minister of Sports, Youth and National Services thanked all the sponsors and urged the sports fraternity to ensure the stadium is filled, whilst she made the National Coach Ricardo Manetti promise that the Cup will remain in Namibia this year.

“We have been busy at work and I have to motivate my team so that we can beat Zimbabwe again.”Said Manetti.

Daisry Mathias, Presidential Advisor on Youth Matters and Enterprise Development in the presidency delivered the address on behalf of President Geingob. She thanked all sponsors for their unwavering support over the past 4 years, she also applauded the pledged made to the National Team at this year’s competition.

Tickets will cost N$20.00 in advance and they areavailable at Webtickets Namibia at all Pick ‘n Pay’s country wide, while limited tickets would be sold at the gates for N$ 40.00.

The first 5000 fans through the gate will receive a promotional hat or t-shirt. Top local musicians, including Adora, Tswazis, One Blood, Kalux and PDK will entertain the crowd before the matches as well as during half time.

Organisers and sponsors have promised an excitingcompetition for supporters. There will be a best selfie competition and cell phones, beers, soft drinks, airtime, and vuvuzelas will be up for grab, while halftime penalty shootouts with great prizes will also take place.