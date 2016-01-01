By Kavii Vezemburuka

Egypt’s celebrated soccer star Mohamed Salah lashed in a free-kick to help his team beat Ghana 1-0 and reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Gabon last night.

Egypt will now face Morocco in the North Africa derby for a spot in the semi-finals, while Ghana will come up against the in-form Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the other match played on the same night, Uganda and Mali played to a 1-all draw, as both teams were eliminated from the tournament.

Other exciting quarter-finals ties to look forward is the Cameroon-Senegal showdown, while Burkina Faso take on Tunisia.

Matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday.