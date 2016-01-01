The General Manager of Finance and Administration at The Namibian Newspaper has said that thirsty football lovers can look forward to this year’s Namibian Cup edition.

The 2017 tournament is scheduled to take place at the coastal town of Swakopmund, and Sieggie Veii-Mujoro is of the opinion that enthusiastic crowds of football lovers will travel there to enjoy the action - especially in the absence of top-flight football in the country.

He urged the host region, Erongo, to try their best to beat the standards set by Kavango East last year, in terms of attendance and security.

“There will be no price increase as we want more funds channelled to the well-being of the players. Some players don’t even realise they are injured and keep on playing” he said.

Mujoro heaped praises on corporate entities that are joining the fray as stakeholders.

“Nedbank has come in big and we are talking to NBC, so they can also come on board and help us to market this event.” Mujoro added.

With all organisational matters in place, Mujoro is now calling on all participating teams to start getting ready for the task that awaits them on the field.

The Namibian Cup will take place in April,allowing teams to intensify their preparation throughout the next three months.