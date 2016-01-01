It has been announced that the first-ever Astro Rugby field in Africa will be built in Namibia on the school grounds of one of the local private institutions.

Windhoek Gymnasium is a private school situated in the capital’s uptown suburb of Kleine Kuppe. The institution is not only determined to get the best out of its learners academically, but also offers sports activities such as Cricket, Netball, Rugby, Hockey, Tennis, Swimming and Athletics for their learners.

With water scarcity being a major issue in the country, the Windhoek Gymnasium’s High school has opted to cut costs by introducing a cheaper alternative to build a rugby field.

Saracens Rugby Club in the United Kingdom has built the world’s first artificial Rugby turf pitch in that country, designed by excellent standards.

This has prompted the school to follow suit and bring the artificial turf to Namibia, making it the first in Africa.

Colette Rieckert, the managing director of Windhoek Gymnasium said: “It will be very interesting to see that field here. Of course it will be beautiful to look at and then we can use the field throughout the whole year.”

The turf is made of small rubber balls that are specifically designed to ease the impact on the players during the games.

Expected to be complete by end of February, the school hopes to also host the popular Sevens tournament.

Added Rieckert: “We’ve invited several national and local U19 and U15 teams, who will participate against one another and so we believe that it will be a very prestigious tournament and something to look forward to and to experience.”

The official inauguration will take place on the 3rd and 4th of March, and will see 22 teams that will take part in the tournament, including Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa, Germany and Namibia to mention but a few.

Curro, the company responsible for covering the capital expenses on the school’s premises took it upon themselves to pay for the turf.

The construction of the field will cost an estimated 12 million Namibia dollars.