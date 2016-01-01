Members of the Namibia Football Players Union held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly today.

The meeting was necessitated by the lack of funds currently affecting football in Namibia. According to the president of NAFPU, Lolo Goraseb, the speaker of parliament Peter Katjavivi took the matter seriously.

The President of NAFPU was very happy with the way they were welcomed and he is glad that the Speaker was equally worried about the dire situation of football in the country. He is going to table that motion in Parliament to see how parliament can intervene through its various structures to see to it that football is restored to its rightful place in the social economic set up of Namibia.

NBC Sport also questioned Goraseb about the outcome of another meeting he had with NFA President Frans Mbidi. Goraseb explained that they decided to work together and put their differences aside to look for a solution to help the Namibia Premier league kick off. He was confident that if everyone works together, the Namibia Premier League will start this year.