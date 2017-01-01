Namibian Football leaders who paid a courtesy call to President Hage Geingob earlier today, were told to go back to the line ministry to solve the issues currently affecting football in the country.

A delegation of football administrators, led by Namibia Football Association President Frans Mbidi, Secretary General Barry Rukoro and Ad-hoc committee member Evaristus Evaristus paid a courtesy call to President Hage Geingob and gave an update on the state of football in Namibia. Geingob listened carefully to Mbidi, who said that NFA acted as per the NFA’s statutes and constitution by dismantling the illegal NPL Committee and replacing it with a legitimate Ad hoc Committee to normalize the state of football.

“There are some of the so called Big 4 Clubs that are trying to bring the game of football into disrepute. We can’t allow that to happen,” Mbidi emphasised.

The meeting took a twist when Sport Minister Jerry Ekandjo enquired why the NFA allowed the Interim Committee to exist in the first place.

“But why did you come to State House with the same people that you are saying are illegal and announced that the League would start in May?” he questioned.

Mbidi side-stepped Ekandjo’s question and referred it to Evaristus instead, who could also not explain why the Interim committee was allowed to exist.

After listening to the feedback, Geingob reminded the football leaders that they have a problem, which they must solve.

“Something is wrong, I can already hear the blame game but the solving of the current football crisis is in your hands,” Geingob explained.

The President further said that there are still problems that need to be resolved - including those of major financial implications - urging the football authorities to work with the line ministry to solve them.

The President advised the three men to always be transparent and accountable.