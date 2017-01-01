The first day of the first edition of the Harders Cup emerged as a football celebration this weekend, when the six teams involved scored a total of 22 goals. The final will be contested between Youngsters and Novamam.

The crowd gathered at the free entry event and the trademark Luderitz wind stayed at bay as football was played.

The name Harders is derived from the most commonly caught and consumed fish in Luderitz.

The winning team will walk away with a whopping N$100 000, second place with N$50 000 and third place with N$20 000. All participating teams got a brand new kit, and N$5 000 for participating in the tournament.

The theme of the Harders cup is “Our Community our Pride”

Saturday Results

Men Unites 2-6 Youngers FC

Atlants Bucks 4-0 Diamond City

Rush Ups 1-2 Novanams

Youngsters 4-3 Atlanta Bucs