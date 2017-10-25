Head-butt incident raise eyebrows

By: Lesley Tjiueza

The Champions in Action boxing bonanza, which took place last weekend, saw Namibian boxers exchange blows. Spectators at the event also bore witness to some controversial decisions.

The National featherweight title fight between Onesmus Nekundi and Kendy Imalwa has raised eyebrows and gave room to an appeal.

Onesmus Nekundi looked to be leading when in the 7th minute Kendy Imalwa sustained a cut above his left eye. The ruling, according to the Chairman of the Control Board Ellison Hijarunguru, lies with the referee to decide if the head-butt was intentional or not. According to Hiharunguru, referee Ricky Tsabalala had ruled that it was an intentional dead-butt.

A closer look at the incident does not give the impression that the cut was made by a head-butt, however, but by a punch instead.

In the meantime, the Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy has submitted a formal appeal to have the decision revoked by the Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board.

According to Tobias’ statement: “The evidence speaks for itself and we simply want justice to be restored by the Boxing Control Board and we have absolutely no hard feelings against the referee who we regard as an experienced and respected official”

International boxing rules state that if the referee stops a bout following the advice of the Ringside Physician because a boxer has an injury or cut caused by head butting or illegal blows, thereferee must disqualify the offending Boxer.

In the national Welterweight title fight, Ebenestus Kaangundue also suffered a cut above his right eye in the 5th round, which meant that referee Laizy Nainda stopped the fight and the incident was judged to have been an unintentional head-butt. His opponent Emmanuel Mungandjela then won the points from the judges’ scorecards over the boxed 5 rounds.

It’s a thin line between intention and accidental occurrence in a sport where boxers occasionally bow their heads to duck punches. The ball is now in the court of the control board to prove that the decisions were right and fair.