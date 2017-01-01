The Hopsol Youth Soccer League that kicked off in February this year provides a platform for young players to showcase their skills and aims at creating unity amongst players from different backgrounds.

The league targets children between the ages of 9-19 years.

Close to a 1000 children from different schools in Windhoek participate in the youth soccer league, giving them a sense of cohesion and unity, despite their different backgrounds.

Founding member of the Youth League Collin Benjamin believes the initiative allows children to stay off the streets and provides future players with a chance to develop themselves beyond their circumstances.

Benjamin is convinced that the programme will grow over the years as they are looking at possible expansion, so that children all over the country can benefit.

Recently, the games, which initially took place on late Friday afternoons, were moved to Saturday mornings.

"It's purely security. If we can play a game Saturday morning, we finish early as it’s light enough for some of the kids to go back to Havana, Goereagab and Ombili. It's not everybody that can be picked up by mommy,” he explained.

Throughout the winter season, games will take place at the sports grounds of Windhoek International School.