BRESCHNEFF KATJAIMO

Namibian boxers, who hold WBO Africa Champions’ belts, are expected to defend their titles at the Independence Boxing Bonanza on the first of April.

This was revealed earlier today by the country’s leading boxing promoter, Nestor Tobias.

The upcoming boxing bonanza themed: Defending Namibia’s Pride, is part of the country's 27th Independence celebrations.

The event, under the auspices of the MTC Nestor Tobias Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, will feature Paulus “The Hitman” Moses defending his WBO Africa title against either Mfaume Mfaume from Tanzania or South African Mzonke Fana in the main bout.

Moses is currently rated number 6 by the WBO and a win will improve his world ratings. He boasts a record of winning 38 out of his 42 fights, having lost only thrice.

The night will also see Sakaria Lukas, Walter Kautondokwa and Immanuel Naidjala in action, defending their WBO Africa belts.

According to event promoter Tobias, top boxers do not want to fight boxers from his stable any longer, as they fear to lose their status.

“All top guys refuse to fight my boxers because they want to protect their status and records, but nevertheless we have quality boxers who will fight them at this event. They know my boxers are always ready and prepared to upset them”, explained Tobias

At the official launch of the bonanza, Tim Ekandjo from the event-sponsoring company MTC, urged boxers to work hard and let the country’s flag fly high.

Ekandjo said the boxers have a responsibility to demonstrate their commitment by fighting and defending Namibia’s pride in the sporting fraternity.

“We are giving all boxers a chance to do what they are known for; for them is just to continue winning” added Ekandjo.

The boxing bonanza will feature an overall ten fights and is set to take place at Ramatex in Windhoek.