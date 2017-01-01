LESLEY TJIUEZA

The IBO/IBF World Super Lightweight Champion, Julius Indongo, paid a courtesy call to the Mayor of Windhoek - only to be given a surprise news that his Boxing stable has been allocated a piece of land to construct a proper facility

Julius Indongo, who made history when he defeated Russia’s Eduard Tryoyanovsky to claim the world titles in 40 seconds last year, has been making rounds getting blessings.

“We have decided to give the Nestor Tobias Boxing stable land, so that they can operate from there. They have made Namibia proud and I know that there would be some technical issues but we can iron that out.” said Mayor Muesee Kazapua.

Affirming the Council’s decision to allocate the piece of land, Councillor Paulus Emmanuel - who is responsible for Sport at the City of Windhoek- said that the decision was followed according to due processes.

“Nestor's Application came to the council’s attention 17 years ago and this is just confirmation that we at the city do not discriminate because we have also allocated land to Collin Benjamin as well as a plot for Hockey in Olympia.” he explained.

At the meeting, Mtc’s Tim Ekandjo also suggested that the city names a street aftwer Indongo, so that future stars can relate to him. Indongo will fight Britain’s Ricky Burns in Glasgow Scotland on the 15th April for the IBO/IBF and the WBA World Super Lightweight belts in a winner takes all night.